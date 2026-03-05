The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

Very enlightening. Olympians have healthcare similar to Congressfolk. How's that for a parallel?

I recall seeing a documentary about jockeys who literally live lives of pain and sacrifice, bingeing and purging to make weight and suffering great joint stress, in service to the rich people who own Thoroughbreds--just so they can race. I'm sure piloting a racehorse is like downhill skiing on pristine snow. There is nothing like it. Yet these jockeys largely had no paid healthcare and died in pain and obscurity, some after making their horses and trainers rich and famous. There's another parallel to whom and what we value in this country.

Arkansas Blue
3h

The old saying "where there's a will, there's a way" (Mamdani & Hochul) still holds, except the fascists in our government (president and congress) have never had the will to do what's right and the Democrats have never had the necessary votes. We have been, and are, a banana republic.

