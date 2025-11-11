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Hubert Thomason's avatar
Hubert Thomason
Nov 11, 2025

Just finished this limited series last night. We loved it, though it was emotionally painful to watch at times. It connects nicely with current events. The assassin's mental illness was not funny to me as I spent my professional medical career treating such unfortunate folks. I assume we see him in a protracted bipolar manic state with psychotic features. No treatment for that back then. Thankfully, in modern times there are several widely available and effective treatments. Still, there are many undiagnosed and/or untreated sufferers who roam freely and have access to firearms in our culture... an ongoing recipe for disaster.

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LHS's avatar
LHS
Nov 12, 2025

Interesting fact: It was decided that the fresh air of the Jersey shore might aid Garfield in his recovery. Charles G. Francklyn, an executive with the British-owned Cunard Line, offered the President and his wife the use of his Long Branch, NJ oceanfront mansion, and Garfield was placed into a train for the journey. The problem was that there was no good way to get Garfield from the Long Branch train station to the mansion, about a half-mile away. The solution was to build a temporary railroad spur from the train station right up to the house! A group of volunteers and railroad workers laid the half-mile of track overnight. Even more astounding, the train was actually pushed the final distance to the front of the house by a large crowd. It was in that house that Garfield died. https://monmouthtimeline.org/timeline/u-s-president-james-a-garfield-dies-in-elberon/

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