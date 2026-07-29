The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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James
1h

Where I live in Maryland, they're trying to bull through massive power lines to take electricity to Data Alley in Virginia. It will go through people's farms and backyards, with no benefit to us whatsoever. But we'll end up paying for it.

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