The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Hopefully, a lot of vetting can be done in the 8 days left. It is absolutely necessary to unseat Collins.

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Merlin Dorfman's avatar
Merlin Dorfman
2h

Collins will of course vote to confirm Todd Blanche as Attorney General, and that vote should be featured prominently in the election campaign.

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