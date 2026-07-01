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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
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I appreciated this thoughtful consideration in the context of national security, which can be applied throughout the civil service. While the stakes in each agency differ, the goal is the same--to support the nation's best interests, not a president's interests.

I have seen commenters in the past 10 years denigrate federal workers as a group, for fun, the way people make lawyer jokes until they need legal help. That is really shooting themselves in the feet. Our civil service works for everyone, even the naysayers. I think that is what Mr. O'Neill is saying in spades.

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