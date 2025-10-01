The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Oct 1, 2025

And again, those already retired and living on social security are not being mentioned. Many of us have already been notified that our Plan D coverage will increase more than threefold in 2026. And we haven't even heard from Medicare or our Medigap providers!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Oct 1, 2025

A 60 year old couple might ordinarily retire at age 67-68 (age of full social security benefits) but not if insurance is that expensive unless they are high income earners and can afford to retire earlier 62-63.

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