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Cecelia Schmieder's avatar
Cecelia Schmieder
May 16, 2025

Demands to bar Israel from the event when Yuval Raphael only survived Hamas' terrorist attack by playing dead under the bodies of other victims pretty much sums up the warped worldview that shows no signs of unwarping when so many enjoy their Disneyland of Hate. And as noted, Russia was still welcome for years after their illegal seizure of Crimea (and invasion of the Donbas region)--a completely indefensible act. Both last year and this, what is wrong with people who think booing is some kind of righteous act. Yuvan Raphael has gotten death threats FFS.

I get the point that politics has always played a part, but loved the 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra on their own merits. It is interesting to see the popular vote vs judges; the former seems less twisted by junior-high level social dynamic IMO (last year Elan Golan was 2d in the public vote but only 12th in the jury, making her 5th overall). And the point about shared culture and values--let's embrace those positives. Campy, kitschy, gay-friendly Eurovision should be fun; watch ABBA's Eurovison performance of Waterloo and just try not to smile.

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Gerald Kelly's avatar
Gerald Kelly
May 17, 2025

“Gay World Cup”? I always heard it referred to as the “Gay Olympics”. Apparently it doesn’t matter enough in the US if it can only be seen on Peacock. Growing up in West Germany, my sister and I would watch it sarcastically because most of the acts were so bad. We thought ABBA was ridiculous and then they won and we couldn’t stop laughing. I guess the joke was on us.

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