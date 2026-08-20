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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
2h

I'm all for fighting Trump's vanity projects for legal reasons, but one other reason is to wound his ego. Trump's attitude to the American people is one big f. u., and by denying him his vanity projects, we are giving it back to him. He hates to see himself as the loser he actually is.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

Let's talk about why he is doing these things the way he is doing them: to wound the national psyche. Attacks on our identity are the most hurtful, and national icons--even those which we will never visit but that we have known for a lifetime through pictures and stories--serve to give us a collective national identity. Little by little, Trump is chipping away at that to control and oppress Americans.

I have never been to the White House or Kennedy Center, but it is my right that they exist intact for the purpose for which they were created. It is also my right that future generations have the chance to witness and enjoy them. The law is clear on all of this: Congress must okay big projects, and the Kennedy Center was created in memorium to one man. If Donald wants one of those, he is welcome to die today.

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