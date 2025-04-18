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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Apr 18, 2025

Not only an affront to Sally Ride, but much more an affront to Christa McAuliffe, who died in the Challenger disaster in 1986.

And these female yahoos were yucking it up. Typical Bezos adventure of late.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
Apr 18, 2025

I thought it was an affront to women, period. But yes, certainly most of all to those women who really were ready to go where no one had gone before. A pox on Bezos.

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