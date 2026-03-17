The Contrarian

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Shelley Gault's avatar
Shelley Gault
6h

Don't ignore contemporary Irish writers! Claire Keegan, Sebastian Barry, Colm Toibin, Colum McCann, Paul Murray, Paul Lynch, Kevin Barry, Niall Williams, Sally Rooney, John Banville, the late William Trevor, Roddy Doyle, Anna Burns, Donal Ryan and oh dear, I am sorry to be leaving many out! Humane writers, with such a gift for language.

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Merlin Dorfman's avatar
Merlin Dorfman
39m

Ireland is a country that went from the 19th Century to the 21st without passing through the 20th.

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