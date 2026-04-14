The Contrarian

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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
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Thanks for publishing my latest column, The Contrarian. We're living in a very dangerous time, with anti-democratic movements growing on both the right and left. Memetic warfare is helping both, like never before. Weigh in over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/ !

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