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Marcia
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Here is a link to the comment section of The Nature Report draft: https://naturerecord.org/comment

This comment page really encourages feedback with statements such as “The Nature Record National Assessment is built with the people and places it serves. Help shape our shared understanding of the lands, waters, and wildlife that sustain life in the U.S., and why they’re so important to our lives.” and instructions such as “You don’t need to read the entire assessment or be a technical expert to contribute. Every perspective adds value. Choose what feels right for you.”

Thank you for posting this article about scientists fighting back against trumpian lunacy by carefully studying the situation, then seeking input and transparency to improve the interpretation. Yay, scientists!

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