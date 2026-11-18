If Barack Obama, George Bush, or any normal, vigorous, competent-at-executing-a-strategic-vision American president had held a three-way meeting with the rulers of authoritarian Russia and China over the heads of America’s allies, it would have been a geopolitical earthquake. Fortunately, when Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, little of immediate consequence is likely to happen.

American voters just stripped Trump of whatever claim he once had to speak for Americans, and foreign leaders know he will be constrained by Congress as the clock winds down on his presidency. There’s also no evidence that Putin or Xi want to use this meeting to announce any grand agreements. Trump is more likely to compare ballroom designs with them than to redesign the map of the world. And if he did try to do so — as much as he hates this fact — the world’s smaller powers, from Ukraine to Canada to Brazil, have proved they are willing and able to resist.

Donald Trump departs the White House for a trip to Asia that includes meeting with the despotic leaders of China and Russia. (White House photo)

That said, the fact of the meeting and how it will be seen around the world do matter.

For decades, America’s powerful adversaries — the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and Russia and China today — have advocated a world order based on the principle of might makes right. Their view has been that each great power should concede to the others the right to do as they please to the countries and people in their sphere of influence — the United States in the Western Hemisphere, Russia in Europe, and China in Asia.

America, under both Democratic and Republican presidents, has stood for the opposite principle: that the world should be governed by rules that protect individual rights and the freedom of all people and nations to choose their destiny. This approach has helped maintain global peace since the end of World War II, and it has inspired allies that share our vision to join forces with us (whereas Russia and China have no real allies).

The Shenzhen summit will be viewed as a sign that the American president is switching sides in this philosophical contest — that the once-upon-a-time leader of the free world has joined Russia and China in believing that a great power council should preside over the planet, unconstrained by morality or law. When Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth repeat the Roman imperial slogan “Stop quoting laws to men with swords,” they are in fact saying out loud what Putin and Xi (and of course Trump) believe — though Putin and Xi would be embarrassed to make the point so blatantly. The message of the summit is that this value system should be the foundation of a new international order.

Now, some might be surprised to hear me describe Trump as embracing a value system. His foreign policy has generally been viewed as value-free, focused on cutting transactional deals with whoever is willing to pay him — a crude version of what people who study international relations would call amoral realism. To some extent, that’s correct.

But true amoral realists don’t care if a foreign country is a democracy or dictatorship; they don’t try to change how other governments handle their domestic affairs. They think America should seek partnerships with whatever countries are best able to help us protect our security and prosperity.

Trump, on the other hand, has a clear moral preference, one that just happens to be the opposite of his predecessors’ — he prefers dictatorships to democracies. He’s totally open about being “in love” with North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un, and thinking Xi Jinping is “brilliant” for ruling 1.3 billion Chinese people with an “iron fist.” A few days ago, he praised one of the hosts of his current Asia trip, President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines, not for being the elected leader of a democracy and treaty ally of the U.S., but for having inherited the “good genetics” of his notoriously corrupt and brutal dictator father.

There is nothing pragmatic or “realist” about the Trump administration interfering in European domestic politics to help extreme right-wing parties that want their countries to spend less on defense or about exempting white South Africans from its global refugee ban. Nor would it make any pragmatic sense for the United States to trade NATO, whose non-U.S. members have a collective GDP of around $29 trillion, for Russia, whose GDP is literally 1/10 that size, or to align with two countries (Russia and China) that are helping Iran kill American troops at the expense of NATO allies who serve alongside our troops. The administration is making moral, not practical, choices here — embracing foreign actors that share its dark, twisted values over those willing to help us advance our interests.

Perhaps this is personal for Trump. He senses, correctly, that the leaders and people of democratic countries judge and look down on him. He believes, incorrectly, that leaders like Putin and Xi like him. In fact, Putin and Xi “like” and trust no one. But they find Trump at least modestly useful. He lets them pose as equals to the United States without forcing them to make any concessions on issues like Iran, Ukraine, and Taiwan; he is trying to dismantle the institutions and alliances that magnify American power; he will never lecture them about their human rights abuses and corruption, and he may not try to stop them if they impose their will on smaller neighbors. That’s what the summit in Shenzhen will mean to them.

One of the great outcomes of the midterm election is what it signals to the world: that the American people still believe in projecting traditional American values. Our allies have more hope today than at any point in the past two years that America will find its way back to the table of responsible democratic countries, and that a seat should be preserved for us. The danger is that Putin and Xi will also sense that their opportunity with Trump is fleeting, and strike while America’s iron is cold — with Russia escalating its war on Ukraine and its hybrid attacks across Europe, and China, God forbid, invading Taiwan.

My hope is that we’ll make it through without a disaster to 2029 and find that our allies from Canada to Germany to Japan have become much more capable in our absence while remaining committed to their alliance with us. Congress will have to be more active and vigilant than ever before to ensure that this happens.

Tom Malinowski is a former member of Congress from New Jersey who was an assistant secretary of state in the Obama administration.