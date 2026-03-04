The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
I can’t thank you enough for adding that additional M to STEM. Yes we should be inclusive and include Medical to the famous acronym! You’ve taken the words out of my mouth here and I am more than grateful for your leadership!

Lisa Jean Walker
The line-up of speakers for the Boston rally/protest is notable because institutional affiliations are prominent. This makes me think that the speakers are not afraid that their institutions will be uncomfortable with their outspokenness and also that the institutions will support them and not cave to pressure to silence or reprimand them. I do not see the same prominence of institutional affiliations for other rallies, including in my city of Chicago (or other cities that are notable hubs for scientific research). Perhaps this is an organizational oversight of Stand Up for Science in its communications with lead organizers at the local level? https://fight2win.standupforscience.net/Rallies-2026/

We not only need individual scientists to speak out. We also the leadership of the institutions that sponsor science to stand up for science. Boston's rally will have scientists from Harvard U and Harvard Medical School, MIT, Tufts, Brandeis, Boston University, Northeastern University, University of New Hampshire, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and University of Massachusetts. To find out the affiliations of speakers in Chicago, I have to google them individually. I see scientists from University of Chicago, Northwestern, and University of Illinois Chicago.

I won't be able to attend the rally, but will make a contribution to the organizers.

