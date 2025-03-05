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Irena's avatar
Irena
Mar 5, 2025

I did appreciate, among the superfluous words, that Rep. Melanie Stansbury, the New Mexico Democrat...photobombed the president as he entered the chamber with a small, handwritten sign that conveyed what we were all thinking, “This is not normal.” She has been out there from the start, outspoken, clear and present. Kudos to Ms. Stansbury.

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Wayne Shaw's avatar
Wayne Shaw
Mar 5, 2025

I don't know that any one way works, or conversely, that even seemingly pointless acts have no effect at all. You never know what might spark something. We've got to keep trying and suggesting different things, without being in disarray about it. In some ways, halting this disarray is job one.

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