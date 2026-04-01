The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4d

I know of one servicewoman who was raped by a colleague, and in this misogynistic climate, that behavior gets a green light. That we have not yet addressed the repeal of Roe is really our nation's greatest failing of its own citizens.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4d

There’s lots of women in the service that serve in many different roles. Perhaps if they granted Kegsbreath his wishes the service would go to hell in a hand basket in short order. There’s many things women do better than men and in part because of neurobiology. Sometimes people in the wrong places should be careful what they ask for.

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