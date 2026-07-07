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Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
1h

Every single thing the occupant of our people’s house touches turns to sh*t….except his bank account.

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Jim (Bombguy24)'s avatar
Jim (Bombguy24)
1h

We focus on the Strait of Hormuz, totally missing the fact that China is watching and taking notes. Our actions have put the entire South China Sea at risk, something we pay so little attention to. What will we do when China asserts its power.

As a young Marine, I attended a class on diplomacy at the State Department while training to be a Marine Security Guard. Our instructor, a senior Foreign Service Officer, randomly had me stand up. He held a fountain pen in his hand and asked what it was and what it symbolized. We were not sure, so he went on to explain; the fountain pen he held was a tool of diplomacy, a symbol of signing peace treaties, trade agreements, among a host of diplomatic functions. The work of real diplomacy in a difficult and complex world. He then pointed at me, asking the class what I was, what I symbolized. Again, we were not sure. He told us that we (Marines) were also tools of diplomacy, that we were symbols of one of the options our government held in its foreign interactions. We Marines represented the other end of the diplomatic spectrum, that of political failure, where the pen should have been used to reach accord rather than using the force of our military might.

Diplomacy is difficult and often slow to reach its intended goal. It takes knowledge, skill, honesty, empathy, and patience. Our actions with Iran have shown diplomacy was not only not used but ignored by a bully totally unqualified for his position.

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