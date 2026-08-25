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CE's avatar
CE
3h

When our Congress heard that Trump was pondering a “military option” on the bond market, the 25th amendment should have been trotted out right then and there. This man is certifiable, dangerous, and needs to be removed from office. Our puling Congress gives us…crickets. Where is the outrage? I am sick to death of “We are tired of being lectured by them”, and am waiting in vain for these milquetoasts to start yelling and demanding. Believe me that if the president were a Democrat, the Republicans would be pounding this 24/7.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
3h

Are the Republicans hypocrites? Yes. Are they the puppets of the selfish wealthy? Yes. Are they also well-steeped in Machiavellian manipulations that stand to enhance their staying power? I think it likely. Every time they are in office the debt increases and cuts are made to social support programs, leaving the Dems in the next administration having to spend much of their time cleaning up the mess, and so hampering them from achieving much that they would other wise achieve. THIS administration has expanded that ploy to include our health system, our agricultural sector, our decades-long international relations as well as whatever the hell is going on behind the curtain with our historical rivals and enemy nations. WTF???

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