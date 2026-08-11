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Kevin Cowan's avatar
Kevin Cowan
4hEdited

I believe what is happening is that his goal is the debasement of not only DC, but the US overall. He is destroying our cultural heritage because: a) he's pissed that he was held accountable for fraud and sexual assault; and b) because he truly despises a constitutional republic under the rule of law.

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herb's avatar
herb
4h

No one is mentioning the loss of 300,000 employees due to the termination of TPS status for that many Haitians. And who is going to give them food and housing while they wait to be deported? ICE?

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