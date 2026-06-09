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Kim E Jones's avatar
Kim E Jones
6h

So Collins doesn’t know if Pulte has any intelligence expertise. Isn’t it her job to do research and be informed about nominees? Or is this just part of her being concerned but little else?

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
6h

Reestablishing the notion that people in high government posts should be qualified for them would be welcome.

Not only welcome, but also novel, at least over the past circa 18 months!

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