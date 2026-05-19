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The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
2h

We need a massive overhaul of the supreme court. That, and creating recall procedures for unfaithful lawmakers, should be our top priorities going forward.

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Ann Dixon's avatar
Ann Dixon
2h

Jasmine Crockett would make a formidable AG!

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