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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
9h

It's pretty clear that Trump is in effect a 10 year old, stuck in the mid-1950s, who is playing war with his friends and with toy soldiers. He seems incapable of comprehending that these are real people, and that American soldiers/sailors/air crews/marines are risking their lives, and dying, and that real civilians are suffering and many are being killed. In his mind, it's all a game-- an abstraction. He also doesn't comprehend that wars rarely end cleanly, and that there will be a significant mess to clean up when things are over. There will also be permanent damages, and likely, the seeds of the next war will have been planted

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Ellen Lewis's avatar
Ellen Lewis
9hEdited

Amendment 25 please. And pray that whoever is holding the nuclear "football" codes and those under that person know better than to press the trigger. That doesn't take care of Hegseth, who who also needs to be impeached ASAP., as he is on what he feels is a holy mission to bring about the Rapture, and second coming of Christ.

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