The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
27m

There is nothing new in this. Anyone who even fantasizes about the Felon and his maniacal minions doing anything from a position of knowledge, intelligence, or even basic competence is completely deluded. They are not mediocre--which describes the vast majority of people in Congress. They are far worse: utterly incompetent, utterly corrupt, utterly actively evil. And they revel in being so. And because of the idiocy of 70+ million morons who voted for him instead of for a competent, humane person who happens to be a woman of color, we are absolutely at the mercy of these m*therf*ckers.

Reply
Share
Ann's avatar
Ann
22m

Nothing surprises me anymore. I believe more than ever that the US will never fully recover from trumpism. We have lost our place on the world stage, no country is really going to trust us, especially since another trumpie could be elected in just 4 short years.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture