The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Elle's avatar
Elle
15m

Makes me crazy how little pushback he gets when he spouts his nonsensical lies.

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Terry Westby's avatar
Terry Westby
16m

The thing that needs to be taken out is the garbage of this administration.

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