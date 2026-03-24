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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
7h

Donald Trump may be really incompetent at managing the operations of real things like the Presidency or foreign policy, but what he is clearly VERY competent at is corruptly making money through innuendo and propaganda. When insider trading investigations begin, let's start at the top.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
7hEdited

"Think about that: with at least 13 Americans dead, disruption of the global economy, and immense damage to our Gulf allies, we wind up in a worse place than we were before the war."

All true, and all terrible.

You might also mention: at least 3000 men, women and children killed in Iran (according to human rights group estimates so far), at least 1000 more killed in Lebanon, tens of thousands of Iranian homes destroyed along with schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure, massive, barely comprehensible environmental damage....

This is more than an incredibly stupid strategic blunder, although it is certainly that...it is another series of war crimes by the US/Israel alliance.

No one can be surprised that, after the still ongoing genocide in Gaza resulted in absolutely no accountability for the alliance responsible, and the alliance has bombed countries in the region at will for years and assassinated leaders at whim, that more war crimes would follow.

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