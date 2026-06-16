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Marc Donner's avatar
Marc Donner
2h

"War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength."

There used to be a difference between dystopic fiction and reality. I would like reality back, please.

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Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
3hEdited

Here's another thought on Words & Phrases we should stop using: I don't think we should dis weasels (or, indeed, any other non-humans) by attributing human traits, particularly negative ones, to them. In this case, specifically, a weasel: A weasel would never do what Donald J. Trump and his evil minions have done, are doing, and seem hellbent on continuing to do.

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