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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
2h

Agree agree agree.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
2h

When we win back control of Congress, we have to put forth rational reforms to the document upon which all US law rests. We need to say in the text itself or in supporting footnotes what the intent of the amendment is in essence, to build the Federalist Papers into the Constitution.. We have to build in teeth and a mechanism to stop a rogue Executive in his tracks and remove him and try him. Impeachment - the only mechanism we have now, is a political removal. We need to make The President susceptible to the very laws he is supposed to uphold and enforce and if he doesn't, slap him in Leavinworth.

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