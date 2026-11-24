With a straight face and a passive interviewer, Elon Musk told the New York Times DealBook Summit last week, “I mean, I’m not MAGA.” In fact, he’s got no idea what we are even talking about. The Los Angeles Times dryly reported:

“I’m not sure what MAGA means,” added the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who once sported a black MAGA hat in the Oval Office and coined the “Dark MAGA” label. “But I, I don’t think I’m, like, if, if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party,” Musk continued, “then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are, there, there are positives and negatives in both parties.”

Elon Musk wearing a custom “Make America Great Again” cap in the Oval Office with Donald Trump. (White House photo)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Musk used his social media platform and mega-millions to help lift the insurrectionist president back into power. At a 2024 campaign rally in Madison Square Garden, he proclaimed, “I’m not just MAGA. I’m dark, gothic MAGA.” From there, Musk headed DOGE, taking a meat axe to the federal government to fulfill the MAGA blueprint, Project 2025. And then, as he acknowledged, he spent a fortune trying to elect Donald Trump’s MAGA allies. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much,” he said. “Or maybe it would have been much worse without that.”

But he wants us to know he is definitely not, not in any way — don’t even think it! — a MAGA adherent. As preposterous as that is, it is also tremendously revealing of a mogul painfully aware he bet on the wrong horse.

Incidentally, Musk hit on a truism, namely that “American elections are not just about money.” In particular, this election was very much about hatred of abusive, power-hungry oligarchs who seek to control government, bend the law to protect themselves, reap billions from government contracts and inside information while slashing benefits for ordinary people, and support aggressive dictators like Vladimir Putin. Come to think of it, that might explain why Musk is frantic to disassociate himself from a movement the public has come to loathe.

And Americans really have soured on MAGA. Exit polling from the midterms shows 76 percent of voters do not identify with the movement. The PRRI American Values survey released in late October revealed, “Americans are more likely to view the MAGA movement as posing a serious threat (48%) than the Democratic Socialists of America (36%).” Likewise, an October ABC News-Washington Post poll found, “The MAGA movement is underwater by 41 percentage points, with 28% favorable and 69% unfavorable.” (Even 28 percent of Republicans had an unfavorable view of MAGA.)

No wonder Musk is running from the red-hat crowd. He plainly knows the composition of the incoming Congress, which will be dominated by Democrats he demonized. And he knows what the polling on MAGA cult leader Trump and his MAGA sidekicks reveal about Americans’ disposition.

Musk can tell the New York Times confab whatever he likes, but no one paying the slightest attention to politics can doubt that Musk enabled Trump’s return to politics, tried to buy elections spanning from state supreme court races to the presidency, and embodied the racist, xenophobic, conspiracy-laden movement.

That raises an interesting question: Will other Trump-hugging, conspiracy-mongering Republicans also disclaim they’ve got no idea what all this MAGA stuff is all about? It certainly would not be the first time enablers and participants in a fascist movement claimed innocence after the movement came crashing down. Absurdity never stopped Republicans from trying to wriggle out of reality, certainly. Vice President JD Vance has tried to distance himself from the MAGA president’s Iran war, only to catch flack and then insist there is no difference between the two.

In practice, of course, this becomes preposterous. Republicans at all levels of government and in think tanks and activist groups wore red hats, for goodness sakes. They went on TV, gave floor speeches, attacked the Jan. 6 commission, vouched for the pardon of violent insurrectionists, and backed the central tenet of MAGA, election denial. They refused to condemn the MAGA cult leader’s wackiest lies and most vile social media posts. His Cabinet members wore floppy shoes as a sign of unquestioned fidelity to their boss, preferring to look like literal clowns rather than admit Trump got the shoe size wrong. With a few exceptions, every member of the Republican Senate rubber-stamped Trump’s agenda; confirmed his unfit, incompetent nominees; and defended (until the midterms loomed) an illegal, counterproductive war.

Former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may be right in suggesting (self-interestedly, to be sure) that Republicans would be doomed in 2028 unless they run someone outside Trump’s “orbit.” (“If I was the Democrat, I would just say, ‘Do you want another four years of Trump?’”) The problem, obviously, is that the entire party is in Trump’s orbit, having circled the modern-day Sun King for 10 years.

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Some of us in the pro-democracy coalition used to joke that when Trump finally left office, no one would admit having voted for him. Well, he’s still in office and not only have his approval ratings continued to plummet but the movement he coined and led is now political poison even for the world’s richest man. Democrats would be wise to call the captive Republican Party by its accurate name, the MAGA Party, and continue to remind voters just how ferocious were its cult members in defending the fascist movement and its leader. Unlike Musk, none of the rest of us have any trouble identifying who was foursquare behind the mortal threat to American democracy.

The irony here is that some corporate/establishment Democrats have been pushing the line that the Democratic “brand” is broken, the fault, they say, of pesky socialists and other progressives pushing “wild” ideas like Medicare for all and abolishing ICE. However, it seems the only truly irretrievably toxic brand is MAGA. You can take Elon Musk’s word for that.