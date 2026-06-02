The Contrarian

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Debbie Costello's avatar
Debbie Costello
5h

I am sorry and I miss your voice. Take good care of yourself!

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Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
5h

"That likely explains why he is dragging this out interminably, continuing to fiddle with a deal to make it “tougher,” in a vain attempt to conceal his strategic debacle."

And in a rather -- maybe even perfectly -- successful attempt to manipulate the stock market. Let's not forget that part.

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