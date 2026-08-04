The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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CE's avatar
CE
3h

America sits patiently while a corrupt, narcissistic octogenarian destroys our nation and our international reputation. The folks we’ve elected to represent us are doing anything but that. Trump is making money hand over tiny had, while factories close and families scrape by. Why are we just figuratively sitting here? We need strong leadership from our institutions and instead we’re getting craven obsequiousness. If we don’t show up to vote in levels beyond anything previously seen (Hungary’s turnout against Orban comes to mind) then we will deserve what we get.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
3h

You wrote: Trump’s personal economy may be “thriving,” thanks to $2B in ill-gotten gains since returning to office, but Americans are not. Republicans have every reason to fear they will pay a political price for this rotten economic record, unmitigated corruption, misguided priorities, and gross incompetence. And they should. In ceding their constitutional obligations and becoming yes-men for a fetid, corrupt, and thoroughly incompetent president, they have proven themselves unworthy of voters’ trust. Voters’ only recourse will be to throw them out of office.

I just wanted to second that opinion. All this comes down to Trump's warped and utterly corrupt character. And as for his cronies, 'Birds of a feather flock together.'

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