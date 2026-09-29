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Steve Richmond's avatar
Steve Richmond
6h

Lap dog to the worst president in US history. JD, that has a campaign ring to it.

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Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
6h

Vance is the AntiCharisma. I sincerely hope he ushers in an Apocalypse for the rethuglicans,

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