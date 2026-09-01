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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
29m

As usual, Trump is trying to distract from his incompetence and corruption by throwing out squirrels, most recently his claim that Venezuela is going to be a huge bonanza for the United States, a claim so absurd it's being easily dismantled (see Krugman today, for example). If I had to pick one issue at the moment that needs sustained focus, it's how he's positioning himself to overthrow our OWN government, via disrupting the mid-term elections. So yeah, "63 days" and glad to hear the Democrats are "war gaming" the threat, but do they really have the chutzpah they've so often lacked to take MAGA to the mat on this one?

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Sandra Hyslop's avatar
Sandra Hyslop
30m

Thank you, dear Jen. We miss your face and speaking voice, even as we send you gratitude for your continuing Contrarian essays. Thank you for your forceful writing. Rest your precious voice for as long as it takes to heal. With gratitude, Sandra

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