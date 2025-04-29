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kasperhauser's avatar
kasperhauser
Apr 29, 2025

Your list of people who are not seeing a golden age - universities, scientific and medical research, American food producers, International collective security, non-whites, veterans, women, children, etc., is almost an exact list of what made America great. Just add in the rule of law, striving for ideals, and (more than occasionally) standing up to evil and you've got pretty much 1. The whole list and 2. What fuckface has destroyed.

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Charlie in VA's avatar
Charlie in VA
Apr 29, 2025

Trump's Golden Age means he and his kin get to rake in the gold, while the rest of the country gets golden showers.

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