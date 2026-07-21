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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
26m

It was really embarrassing ton watch the orange clown refusing to get off the stage, especially with a country and its leader he has been bad-mouthing for months now.

Thank god the Spaniards ignored him and celebrated. The best team DID win.

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ev`
7mEdited

“Spain is a terrible partner … I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off all trade with Spain, please, including visits. Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless, bad people.”

Trump got off easy. Too bad the Secret Service was around to cover his a.

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