The Contrarian

Jason
Almost all of these response are highly conditioned and barely any actually address the fact that these attacks by the US and Israel, which have already killed 150 adults and children at a school, are blatantly illegal under international law, under the UN Charter, and in the case of the US, require Congressional approval. All of the US and Israeli excuses for this unprovoked violence are clearly nonsense and easily refuted.

It is really pretty sickening to see how so many European countries are already capitulating (Spain is one big exception). Did no one learn a single thing from the Iraq War? Did everyone forget that these two countries have together committed genocide in Gaza, killing well over 70,000 people there ,and are still killing people there every day?

It is really upsetting to see what seemed to be some momentum in Europe to unify against Trump's belligerence, racism and outright stupidity just fly out the window almost instantly.

David Boocker
This is what war looks like with no allies.

