Feb 14

I have never understood why Wuthering Heights is considered a love story by popular culture. Perhaps because I read it on my own as a pre-teen, I did not embark on it with that assumption. Re-reading it as part of a Victorian novels course in college did not change my view. I was never blind to the abuse that Heathcliff inflicted on others.

Feb 14Edited

Thanks for the review. It's hard to enter the mental and social worlds of the Victorians. Or imagine London with child prostitutes, going through a cholera epidemic, with sewage overflowing and the stink reaching to Buckingham Palace. Even without black (slave) ancestry in the case of Heathcliff, gypsies were despised as thieving, dark-skinned aliens speaking a strange language. It's not so far back that 500,000 or more Romany perished in the Nazi death camps in their own little publicized or remembered holocaust. The horror of the Jewish calamity overwhelmed this monstrous atrocity in Western collective memory.

As for the current film version, it has nothing to do with the novel as it really is. Jo Ellison summarizes it best in her review in the Financial Times when she describes "the madness at its centre" - "a dark, deranged story about incest, appalling violence, torture, sexual abuse and torture." We should be glad most of us can never know what such darkness really is. What it is not is a pinkish consumer product packaged for Valentine's Day of imagined erotica and romanticized copulation.

