The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Great article. Wish I could say it's going to get better in the future, but as long a even Democratic politicians accept money from various and sundry gun nut organizations, nothing will ever change in this country. The wild west is alive and well everywhere in these United States.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture