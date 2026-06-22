The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
3h

I will never figure out why the country thought it would be cool to send a grifting, carnival-barking, pussygrabbing “fucking moron” to the White House to succeed Barack Obama. Never.

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Weatogue Guy's avatar
Weatogue Guy
3h

Great column! President Obama is right, of course: We don't have to blame others when we find problems that need fixing.

We can work together as Americans to build solutions that reflect our common unity -- our comm-unity -- and stop pitting individual against individual.

We are one nation, one people, sharing a common set of ideals -- liberty and justice for all.

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