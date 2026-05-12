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Derek's avatar
Derek
2h

Elder millennials are the last generation to experience a country that felt like it was working properly. Everyone else who became aware of politics and economics after the year 2000 has an only dysfunction and hypocrisy.

My fear is the loudest voices calling for reform are #BlueMAGA, confusing narcissism for moral authority and ignoring red flags and flaws on their own side.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Michael, I agree with most everything you say, but what you don't say speaks volumes. How about all those non-voters, regardless of age or color? What does it take to effectively get people to realize that their non-voting is a major problem in that it enables organizations like the current so-called congress, so-called "supreme" court, red state governors and super majorities in their senates and houses, the billionaire press, etc. to erode all rights for me (us), but not for thee (them)?

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