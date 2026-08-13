The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catharine Farkas's avatar
Catharine Farkas
3h

Firing by AI? Where's the safety net? Where's the recourse?

Reply
Share
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
3h

It appears to me that nonhuman AI managers be limited to making judgment on other nonhuman tools, such as AI agents and robotics. Even then, humans need to screen the AI data before decisions are made. The example given in your article that an Amazon worker making deliveries facing real human obstacles to delivery getting fired shows the limitations of AI for Human Resource evaluations. Out of laziness, we are seeing more frequently, that companies are expecting real-life training of their AI tools by humans based on an artificial metric, which does not usually translate to good human judgment.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture