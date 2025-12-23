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Anne's avatar
Anne
Dec 23, 2025

Springsteen

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Irena's avatar
Irena
Dec 23, 2025

Very, very special laurels to Jafar Panahi. While some of the other people who spoke out risked some negative comments or having their show cancelled, none of these are the risk an Iranian artist takes by going against the regime.

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