As the country reels from the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Harry Litman welcomes a special all-Contrarian panel of George Conway, Norman Eisen, and Jennifer Rubin to grapple with the attack's aftershocks.
Has the country taken a yet darker turn, with political violence now in the mix? Will Trump seek to institute a crackdown on his critics? And has Kash Patel’s leadership weakened the FBI’s ability to respond effectively and impartially to a rising tide of politically motivated attacks?
The Contrarian is listener-supported. We bring you the brightest legal voices in politics—and fight in the courts against tyranny—with the help of your paid subscription. Join now.
Of course, there is a violent reaction on the Right. Charlie Kirk represented everything which the Right stands for, namely, bigotry of all kinds. The Right senses his assassination as a symbolic threat to them.
That reaction has an analogue in the exploitation of the arson of the Reichstag about 90 years ago. The Nazi used it as a pretext go after communists; the Republicans look to use it as a pretext to go after Democrats.
Why can't we speak ill of the dead? That custom is untruthful. Just because someone is murdered doesn't mean they weren't a hateful person.