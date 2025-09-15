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Michael L Hays's avatar
Michael L Hays
Sep 15, 2025

Of course, there is a violent reaction on the Right. Charlie Kirk represented everything which the Right stands for, namely, bigotry of all kinds. The Right senses his assassination as a symbolic threat to them.

That reaction has an analogue in the exploitation of the arson of the Reichstag about 90 years ago. The Nazi used it as a pretext go after communists; the Republicans look to use it as a pretext to go after Democrats.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
Sep 16, 2025

Why can't we speak ill of the dead? That custom is untruthful. Just because someone is murdered doesn't mean they weren't a hateful person.

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