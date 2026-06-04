The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
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I no longer live in Alabama, but I am determined to make SCOTUS reform my main demand of every elected official who has sway. State boundaries don't exist anymore when it comes to the voting rights of every American.

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