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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

Thanks for those suggestions! Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Great recommendations. I have already some of the books listed and I am happy I did.

What I am not happy about is the fact that we have to fight the same battles over and over again, since the 1960s. Thanks in incredibly large part to women who fight against us on the side of "their" men who often cheat on them and treat them like crap.

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