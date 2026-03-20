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C. Horst's avatar
C. Horst
38m

Thank you, Ms Huerta. For some of us our abusers were not iconic, just soulless males. I am sorry you have carried this pain in silence for so long. I stand with you. ❤️

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Paula Wolk's avatar
Paula Wolk
34m

Thank you for speaking out and for all the very hard work over so many years. When will we hold those in the Epstein files accountable?

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