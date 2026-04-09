The Contrarian

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Jason's avatar
Jason
7hEdited

I can't believe there isn't a single word here about Israel's immediate violation of the 'ceasefire' yesterday when it launched a massive bomb attack on densely populated areas in Beirut and other areas in Lebanon only hours after the agreement was enacted, killing over 250 men, women and children.

The Contrarian continues to entirely ignore Israel's assault on Lebanon that has now killed nearly 1800 people in just the past 5 weeks, while barely saying anything about Israel's many attacks on Iran's civilian infrastructure and residences.

The only mention of Israel here is that the ceasefire was a 'defeat' which may increase Iran's 'ability to wreak havoc'.

What about Israel's 'ability to wreak havoc' in Iran, in Lebanon, in so many other places in the past two years, along with its partner, the US?

Does The Contrarian even acknowledge this illegal and unprovoked war was brought by an alliance of the US and Israel?

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Rich Stockton's avatar
Rich Stockton
7h

Trumps big problem is that he thinks that the Iranians are stupid......oh and, the Iranians know that he is.

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