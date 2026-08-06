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Deborah Luken's avatar
Deborah Luken
20h

To the Democrats in Congress:

No matter how corrupt or illegal, the Republican Congress will only do what Trump allows them to do, even though Trump’s link to reality is tenuous. The Democratic reality is that the people want change. People want someone who will fight for them, not someone who will surrender when under pressure, someone with fire in their belly, not someone who looks for the safe way out. The reality is that the primary season is defining the direction that the Democratic majority wants from the Democratic Party.

This is how democracy works.

The reality of this primary season is undeniable, the people do not want to be trapped in this unending stream of corruption and greed with a decidedly disturbing movement towards an authoritarian regime. This is about more than affordability, more than health care and all of the rights that we no longer have, it is about democracy. In a democracy, democracy is never a bias, it is foundational but not always comfortable. The ability to look at outcomes and accept the reality of what they show is indicative of a flexible party that accepts the actuality of where we are and is ready to confront the challenge of the next two years.

Trump is not a well man and his decline is rapidly advancing. The Republican Party has shown no courage to face this most obvious fact, they do nothing but surrender to his whims and wishes. Without the consent of the governed no government can survive and the pattern of the primaries show that we the people do not consent, we want acknowledgement of the danger we are in with action and we vote.

We the people do not consent.

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Gary Anderson's avatar
Gary Anderson
20h

The Michigan senate primary message that big money may not produce the intended result was important in my view. Regardless of what one feels about El-Sayed, he won without the big money. I can only hope that is an indication of what is yet to come in our politics.

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