The Contrarian

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Charlie H's avatar
Charlie H
3h

I believe that public opinion polls are truly of limited value, and it's what I used to do for a living!

Read the Republicans' hips, not their lips. They don't really care about the results in November for some reason. Now what could that be? Why aren't they trying to sway people with their arguments?

Could it be that they will preempt the voting somehow if they lose? That's the real danger. It could definitely happen here, don't kid yourself.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
3hEdited

The lame media decided to make a "thing" out of the DNC's lack of money. I can suggest a reason why the DNC doesn't have money: I'm giving money DIRECTLY to the candidates who evince my values, and so are my friends. We are not trusting the DNC to apportion it to our liking. Same with all of you? I may be supporting people who "cannot win" (so THEY say) but I'm not supporting weaklings bowing to the corporate agenda anymore. And yes, it is too early for a national Dem platform. We need to win individual districts and states where candidates need to have different platforms to win. A national agenda at this point would be political suicide. There's a good reason the mainstream media is lame.

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