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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
36mEdited

Practically every day last week a new 'Democrats in Disarray' article popped up in the New York Times with regard to Maine. 'Filling an enormous hole' 'scrambling to respond' 'fighting with Chuck Schumer: stay out of Maine' and most recently with regard to the former President of Maine's Senate 'a complicated past' and....wait for it...'his positions on social issues have CHANGED!' [gasp].

What is it with the Times and other outlets that they keep coming back, again and again, to paint a picture of chaotic gloom mostly in their imaginations? Maine may well serve as a textbook manual for how to clean up a mess on aisle 11 and get back on your feet as quickly as possible.

Personally, I would not want to be Susan Collins right now. As Andy Borowitz said, she's concerned that Maine voters will now remember the things she actually did.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
36m

Republicans wreck the economy, balloon the deficit & transfer wealth to the wealthiest.

Flawed, not perfect Dems are at least an order of magnitude better than the Trump & Co packs of depraved sociopaths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_i38-qjtbI Resist corrupt authoritarians.

Please, bring on a Blue Tsunami. #VoteBlue!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6ji9EFt9Lg

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