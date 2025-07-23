The Contrarian

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Lily Conway's avatar
Lily Conway
Jul 24, 2025

Best 👏 show 👏 ever

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Pat Jones Garcia's avatar
Pat Jones Garcia
Jul 24, 2025

Interesting series analysis. I want to check this out. Art imitating life.

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